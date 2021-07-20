From the Archives (July 20, 1921): Improving inheritance laws

Mr Cousins writes:- The Committee meetings of Madras Women have been held at the Gokhale Hall on Saturday last and the previous Saturday at which arrangements have been made to hold a representative meeting in support of the legislation which is being brought forward by Mr. T.V. Seshagiri Aiyer, M.L.A, to improve the present inheritance laws, relating to Hindu women. The meeting will be held in the Small Hall of the Senate House, on Saturday the 23rd instant, at 4-30 P.M. under the joint auspices of practically all the Women’s Associations of Madras. Lady T. Sadasivier has consented to preside and the members of Committee include Sister Subbalakshmi, Dr. Muthulakshmi, Miss Chattopadhayya, Mrs. Cousins, Mrs. Lakshmipathi, Mrs. C. B. Rama Rao, Mrs. Lakshman Rao, Mrs. Kasi Vishvanathan Mudeliar, Mrs. Rajammal, Mrs. Mahadeva Shastry etc. There is a strong feeling among women that the present laws are not treating women justly, and especially widows in cases where no will has been made and all over India, women welcome the efforts of Mr. Seshagiri Aiyar to reform the existing laws in this connection. The Madras meeting is one of a number which is being held throughout Indian cities to give public expression to those opinions.