From the Archives (July 20, 1920): Education and citizenship.(From an editorial)

20 July 2020 00:15 IST

Viscount Burnham addressing the Association of Education Committees at Manchester dwelt upon the goal of education as being citizenship and remarked that our schools and colleges exist for the creation of good citizens. Indian politicians have from the very beginning realised the importance of this ideal of education and recognised that the education of the nation’s youth on proper lines, imbued with high ideals of life and service, alone lays the surest foundation of national emancipation and greatness. The future of India, especially in the critical periods of national struggle for freedom and equality, depends to a large extent on the efficiency of its younger generation to carry on the flag of nationalism to its destined goal and the public cannot any longer afford to look with indifference on the denationalising and devitalising tendencies of our educational system which is to prepare our youth for the future citizenship of the country.

