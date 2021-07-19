From the Archives (July 19, 1921): The East African Problem

The Joint Parliamentary Committee have not been able as yet to make up their minds about the future status of the Indians in East Africa. The matter has been very fully discussed in all its aspects at successive meetings. The opinions of the India Office and the Colonial Office have been heard “in extns.” and the views of several persons who are supposed to have special acquaintance with the subject have been ascertained. Members of the Committee have been circulating memoranda to one another, adumbrating more or less contradictory recommendations, but the features of a satisfactory solution of the problem have not yet emerged. It may be stated, however, that generally speaking the prevailing view of the Committee is more favourable to the claims of the Indian community than to the pretensions of the white minority. This was to be expected of a body which is charged with the Parliamentary oversight of Indian affairs. But the official view is that this question involves Imperial issues which cannot be determined from a sectional standpoint.