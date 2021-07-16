From the Archives (July 16, 1971): Govt. decides to amend Constitution

16 July 2021 00:15 IST

The Government has taken the final decision to bring forward a far-reaching Constitution Amendment Bill during the current session of Parliament drastically amending the amending processes of the Constitution [New Delhi, July 15]. The Bill seeks to empower Parliament to make any law in furtherance of the Directive Principles even if such law contravened the fundamental right enshrined in the constitution. The Government proposes to introduce the Bill within the next fortnight and get it passed before the end of the budget session, unless it runs into some unexpected procedural difficulties giving the Opposition an opportunity to stall it. The constitutional experts of the Government are still struggling hard to remove the legal lacuna and smoothen the rough edges to ensure its easy passage by securing the widest possible support in both Houses of Parliament. While the ruling party has the requisite two-thirds majority of its own in the Lok Sabha, the Government will be obliged to do deft lobbying in the Rajya Sabha to make doubly certain that this Constitution Amendment Bill does not meet with the same fate as the Privy Purses Bill last year.

