From the Archives (July 16, 1919): Coal Prices. Strong Labour Criticism.

A White Paper is issued [in London] showing the basis on which the box shilling increase in the cost of coal per ton is calculated. The deficiency in working the coal industry for twelve months beginning July 16th is estimated at over forty six millions sterling. The output is estimated at 217 million tons. Deducting the quantity on which increased price will not be effective namely 56 million tons comprising 18 millions for consumption at collieries, six million for miners' use and 32 million sold at open market prices above the minimum for export and bunkers, there remains 161 million tons over which the estimated deficiency is spread necessitating an increase in price of 5-9½ 6s. The increase in the price of coal is absorbing the public. Manufactures are drawing the gloomiest picture of the effects on home export trades. The estimated cost of Lancashire cotton industry is five millions extra and all industries are proportionately affected. The miners are furious at the Government announcement.