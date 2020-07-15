From the Archives (July 15, 1970): Tusker dying due to lack of funds

15 July 2020 00:15 IST

Kesavan, the 60-year-old temple tusker of Kachamkurichi temple, is to-day fighting a grim battle for his life. But the temple has no funds to pay for his treatment. In the absence of adequate medical attention, the once majestic pachyderm is undergoing real torture. With his head drooping, Kesavan has been on his legs for the past six months, unable to lie down and relax. There are ulcerous wounds all over his body, with worms thriving in them. Kesavan, who is owned by the Vishnu temple in Kachamkurichl, was in great demand for temple festivals all over Kerala, and earned for the temple an annual income of Rs. 10,000. And when this “faithful servant” is stricken, the temple is unable to help him. Mr. K. Sankunni Menon, Manager of the temple, said the temple depended solely on the income from its lands. The tenants had not paid the rent, following the implementation of the Land Reforms Act, and even the hereditary servants of the temple could not be paid for the last five months. The elephant, he said, could be saved if treated immediately and he had to raise a loan for the purpose.

