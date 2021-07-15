From the Archives (July 15, 1921): Education of Depressed classes

15 July 2021 00:15 IST

We have received a copy of the handbook on the education of Depressed classes in Mysore published by the Inspector-General of education in the State. The book is intended to serve as a guide to departmental officers and to others who are interested in the question. The theory that the average Depressed class boy is inherently backward in receiving education is refuted as a mere fiction and the argument is advanced that given the necessary help, sympathy, opportunity and the special handling that is essential in view of the ages of enforced illiteracy through which he has passed, he can successfully compete with the rest in the end. “What is necessary is to awaken him from his lethargy so far as education is concerned, wean him from the evil habits that are more often the effects rather than causes of his degradation, and raise him from the mental dependency to which has has sunk for want of opportunity and encouragement for generations, in short to give him a moral and mental tone in keeping with the physical that is in him and to get him to face life with faith in himself and his future.”

