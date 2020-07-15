From the Archives (July 15, 1920): Imperial Preference Committee(From an editorial)

We wonder when the Government of India are going to realise that the documents prepared by them are of greater use and interest to the country than to the British Press which often dismiss them with but a tantalising reference and at most a jejune and indifferent hundred or fifty-words summary. The Times in a recent issue referred to the Government of India’s memorandum prepared in the Commerce Department for the Imperial Preference Committee and the reference shows that that paper is in possession of a copy of that memorandum. But we, in this country, who are certainly far more interested in the question, unless the theory as well as the practice be that the Government of India exist to forward the interests represented by the Times, have had to be content with the two-page report of the Committee published in the Gazette of India, a report which in more than one place refers to the memorandum but does not give us any full and definite idea as to the nature of the contents of the memorandum. The non-publication of the Government memorandum which is admittedly the basis of the report and the absence of any summary of its contents in the Committee’s report makes the inference justificable that the document is deliberately withheld from the public so as to gain a tactical advantage to the supporters of Preference in the consideration of the subject. We hope the point will be raised at the next meeting of the Imperial Council. Now that the Preference supporters cannot raise the argument that the Allies will acquiesce to it — the fact was elicited in the Commons the other day that France, the United States, Italy and some other countries had protested against Preference — we have to see that we do not lay ourselves open to retaliation on the part of other nations provoked against us by our pursuing a policy manifestly prejudicial to us even otherwise.