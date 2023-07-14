July 14, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

New Delhi, July 13: India is expected to take up with Pakistan very soon the question of Pakistan telecasting TV programmes on the same band and channel as those of Srinagar station.

Though telecast at different hours, it is considered a violation of International Frequency Regulations of Geneva.

India is equipped with powerful transmitters, but it has refrained from taking countersteps which will clash with Pakistani interests, according to official sources here. Also this step will not pay ultimately.

With effect from to-day, the transmission time of Srinagar Television Centre has been extended from two hours to four hours daily from 6-30 p.m. to 10-30 p.m.

To make the Srinagar TV programmes more interesting and to discourage the people from switching over to Pakistani programmes, feature films will be shown.

The duration of the transmission will depend upon the length of the film.

— UNI