From the Archives (July 14, 1970): U.K. Arms for South Africa

The British Prime Minister, Mr. Edward Heath, has sent a letter to the Indian Prime Minister, Mrs. Gandhi, on the subject of resuming supply of British arms to South Africa. Britain sees such resumption as a reactivation of the Simonstown agreement. The subject figured in the discussions just concluded between the American Secretary of State, Mr. William Rogers, and the British Foreign Secretary, Sir Alec Douglas-Home. According to reports, Mr. Rogers was unconvinced by the British argument in favour of ending the arms embargo against South Africa. He reaffirmed the American position that if there is any change of policy in this regard and the embargo is relaxed by a major power like Britain, the other African States will be unhappy. While recognising the importance of safeguarding the sea route around South Africa, Mr. Rogers seems to have pointed out that there was no occasion at the moment to supply arms to South Africa on this pretext. From what can be gathered here [London], the Indian view on the subject seems to be close to the American view.