July 14, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - London

The South Indian Railway Company has ordered seven broad-gauge locomotives from the North British Locomotive Company, Glasgow. The G.I.P. Railway has ordered 300 covered wagons and 100 open type wagons from the Metropolitan Carriage and Wagon Company of Birmingham. The East Indian Railway has ordered 140 four-wheeled ballast wagons from P. and W. Melellan, Glasgow.