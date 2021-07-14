From the Archives (July 14, 1921): Madras Congress District Council

14 July 2021 00:15 IST

An important meeting of the Madras Congress District Council was held yesterday evening at No. 8, Broadway, with Mr. Kasturiranga Iyengar, the President, in the chair, at which it was resolved to make a grant of Rs. 5000 to the Madras Labour Union through Messrs. Chakkarai Chettiar, E.L. Iyer and Kalyanasundara Mudaliar for the purpose of buying and distributing 500 charkas and cotton among the labourers now on strike and of taking over and disposing of the yarn produced from time to time and that the amount be recovered by the end of the year without interest. It was also resolved that in view of the acute labour situation requiring the presence of leaders and workers in the city and of other circumstances the present existing Provincial Congress Committee be respected to adjourn to a later day the first meeting of the new Provincial Congress Committee announced to take place in Trichinopoly on Sunday next. The proposals of the Sub-Committees of the Council in respect of the boycott of foreign cloth, introduction of charkas throughout the city, the anti-drink and anti-untouchability campaign will be considered at the adjourned meeting of the Council next Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising