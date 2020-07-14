From the Archives (July 14, 1920): Control of Royal Institute(From an editorial)

The control of the Royal Institute of Science, Bombay, was the subject of an interesting correspondence between the Syndicate of the Bombay University on the one hand and the Government on the other. In presenting the case for the transfer of the control and management of the Institute to the hands of the University, the Syndicate went into the history of the origin of the institute and referred to the expectation reasonably entertained by the University from the very beginning that, in accordance with the new policy of enabling to University to undertake instruction, and specially post-graduate instruction, the working of the institute, would be entrusted to the University. Such expectations were also, as the Syndicate pointed out, strengthened from time to time by the remarks of responsible heads, like those of Lord Sydenham in his Convocation Address of 1913. Further, the very objects of the institute, provision of instruction for the B. Sc. and M. Sc. courses, of facilities for research work in science, both pure and applied, as well as the creation of an atmosphere that will be conductive to the development of the research spirit in Western India — these were more likely to be secured, according to the Syndicate, if the institute was under University control than under the ordinary service conditions in a Government department.