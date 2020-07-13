From the Archives (July 13, 1970): Studying punitive fine proposal

A conference of Inspectors-General of Police will be held here [New Delhi] for three days from July 22 to discuss the law and order situation in the country, The conference will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, who has taken over the Home Portfolio. This conference, it is learnt, was arranged by Mr. Y. B. Chavan as Home Minister to discuss the law and order situation with special reference to certain communal incidents. Police chiefs confer once in two years. During the last meeting of the Inspector-Generals of Police held in Delhi the student problem was discussed. Several important suggestions emanated as to the role of the police in curbing student unrest. The present conference is expected to devote attention to the growth of naxalite movement besides communalism. The Prime Minister is expected to stress the importance of prompt police action to tackle difficult communal and other law and order situations. Several important proposals, including punitive fine, have already been mooted to curb communalism. Opposition leaders as well as the sub-committee of the National Integration Council were sounded on this proposal and the Prime Minister also wrote to the Chief Ministers on the subject.