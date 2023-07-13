July 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

London, July 12: In the course of a leading article on the debate in the Assembly on Dr. Nandlal’s motion urging the repeal of the Viceroy’s certification power, the “Times” says that the debate was not disheartening. It had an educative value and it is one of the functions of the Government of India, which through Sir Malcolm Hailey, it is usefully performing, so to conduct the Assembly as to impress upon Indian politicians the practical and cautious British view of the nature of constitutional Government.

