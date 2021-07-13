Lahore, July 12:- Shortly after 9 last night while the Empire Cinema, situated on Macload Road, was about to finish the first performance, the sudden fusing of electric wires, it is said, set fire inside the operator’s room. Alarm was immediately given and the whole audience was safely brought out. Unfortunately one of the films caught fire and though attempts were made by means of fire extinguishers to control flames, the scarcity of water prevented anything substantial being done. Just then a big dust-storm came along and within a very short time the whole building was completely gutted. Mr. Madan and his staff saved all films stored in the premises, all pianos and as much of the furniture as could be brought out. They were assisted by the military and police on duty and members of the general public. But for this voluntary assistance, nothing could have been saved, so sudden was the conflagration. The municipal fire engines arrived on the spot twenty minutes after the fire and were unable to do anything until water was obtained after another 20 minutes. The fire was brought under control about midnight.
A hundred years ago July 13, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (July 13, 1921): Fire in cinema
