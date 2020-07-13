From the Archives (July 13, 1920): Painting the lily.(From an editorial)

The reactionary reforms rules drafted by the Government of India in consultation with the Local Governments, regarding the composition of and elections to Legislative Councils and the procedure thereof, have secured the approval of the Joint Committee. The Joint Committee, we are told, opine that the Draft Rules “accurately and liberally interpret the recommendations of their report and the intentions of Parliament in framing the Act.” We are unable to say that this is not so for the Committee, we must grant, know their intentions better than we others. We daresay, however, that this will come as a surprise to some who claim to have laboured hard along and in co-operation with the Committee; for, they have been assuring the country that while many of the rules were in accordance with the Act and the intentions of the Joint Committee, they considered many others were distinctly against the expressed intentions of the Parliament and of the Committee and that they had done all in their power to get them rescinded.