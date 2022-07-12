(From the Archives, July 12) Irish situation 

London: According to a list published by the Irish army headquarters, 19 national soldiers were killed and ill-wounded in the recent fighting in Dublin while it is estimated that 65 civilians were killed and 261 wounded. Dublin has been quiet since the fall of the rebels’ stronghold in Sackville street except for occasional night sniping in the suburbs but tranquility was broken last night by 2 ambushes of military lorries one near Stephens Green and other in Stillorgan road. The assailants were driven off but escaped. Warfare in country is wearing an increasingly guerilla character. Irregulars are evacuating their positions before they are attacked and are frequently burning buildings on the line of retreat. The condition of prisoners taken indicates the irregulars are dispirited and poorly armed and supplied. Mr. Barton and Maedongagu, both members of Dail Eireann who took part in Dublin fighting, have escaped from Portobello barracks with a number of other prisoners.