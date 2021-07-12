From the Archives (July 12, 1921): Boycott campaign

Calcutta, July 11:- Enquiries made by an Associated Press representative in the Calcutta piece-goods market with regard to Mr. Gandhi’s movement for the total boycott of foreign cloth by August next show that a feeling of uncertainty and hestitancy prevails among the merchants and that no further orders are likely to be placed, at any rate, for the present, especially as the market is well supplied, but the opinion is held that the movement is almost bound to fail in its object because the Indian mills will be unable to manufacture more than about half the quantity of cloth India requires and the output of Khadi is not expected to supply the deficiency. One leading merchant pointed out that the normal annual Indian demand was over 3,600 million yards of which the Indian mills supplied about 1,800 million and he did not think their production could be materially increased owing to shortage of looms. He doubted if the educated class would take to Khadi spinning and weaving, but he said it was almost certain that the price of Indian cloth would increase if the foreign article was exluded.