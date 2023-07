July 10, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

London, July 9: Captain William Hezel, R.N.R. in a letter to the “Morning Post” says that the power and importance of Singapore as a naval base will be multiplied if it is followed by the conversion of Mancowry harbour in Cocobar Islands as a supporting and subsidiary base. Students of naval history and strategy in relation to India have long looked forward to such development and others think that an important naval base in Bay of Bengal will be a valuable Imperial asset.