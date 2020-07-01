From the Archives (July 1, 1970): 100 mini-supermarkets in Fourth Plan

Mr. Ujjal Singh, Governor of Tamil Nadu, said here to-day [Coimbatore, June 30 that there was a plan to start 100 mini-supermarkets at smaller centres in the State during the Fourth Plan period and that sanction had already been accorded for starting 17 such mini-supermarkets at taluk centres and towns. The Governor who was inaugurating the third anniversary of “Chinthamani”, the co-operative supermarket in Coimbatore, said that if the co-operative movement was to prosper along right lines and benefit the people at large, inefficiency and corruption should be stamped out. Special training must be imparted to employees of cooperative institutions in managerial skill, salesmanship and business techniques so that they could have a viable co-operative sector as an integral organisational part of the strategy for planned and rapid economic development of the country. Mr. Ujjal Singh said that the co-operative movement was based on the principle of a classless society where there would be no room for exploitation by those who were occupying positions of advantage. Government which derived its strength from the people had in right earnest been giving the fullest encouragement and assistance to all forms of co-operative enterprise. Tracing the growth of co-operatives as credit institutions since the last 60 years, the Governor said that co-operation had a great role to play in the development of national economy and general welfare of the people and it was the responsibility of those in charge of co-operative institutions of all types to run them efficiently. They must put their heart and soul into their work with a spirit of service and dedication, he said. Explaining the role of supermarkets as consumer co-operatives, the Governor said that there were at present 12 supermarkets functioning in the State and one more would be set up in Kancheepuram shortly.