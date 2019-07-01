From the Archives (July 1, 1919): The Straits Riots. Mob Shot At.

The Penang riots bear slight comparison with similar happenings in Singapore, where the cause was anti Japanese feeling culminating on Thursday 19th June in attacks on shops and individuals. The police had to fire on the mobs and several Chinese and Tamilians were killed and wounded. Captain Chancellor, Inspector General of Police, was struck on the head with a heavy stick, but though dazed by the blow he remained on duty. Placards inciting the Chinese to attack Japanese were posted but were speedily removed. The anti Japanese feeling in Singapore is bitter and the Manchester regiment stationed there had to be called out to assist the police and the movement spread to Penang where it developed into food riots owing to high prices. Shops of prominent Chinese who had been fined for profiteering were attacked and had to be defended by police. Rice shops were looted. All work was suspended at the docks. Obstructions were placed by the rioters on streets, such as trees, blocks of stone, beams and poles, and when these were removed and volunteers proceeded to another spot the obstructions were replaced.