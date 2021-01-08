From the Archives (January 8, 1921): The Duke’s visit(From an Editorial)

08 January 2021 00:15 IST

H.R.H. The Duke of Connaught is arriving in Madras on Monday next. It is scarcely necessary to remind our readers that the Indian National Congress has passed a unanimous resolution asking the people not to participate in the functions and festivities arranged by the Government in connection with the visit of the Duke. “We need not remind our Madras friends,” says “Young India” of the 5th instant, “of the Nagpur Congress resolution which must be so fresh in their mind. We hope they will be able to keep before His Royal Highness a true perspective of the state of affairs in the country by their silent but unmistakable protest that these Councils do not represent the electorate meaning thereby the majority thereof, and to impress upon the Duke the fact which he might carry to his Majesty that India will be satisfied with and is determined to have nothing short of full Swaraj and a complete retrieval of the Khilafat”.

