From the Archives (January 8, 1920): The Congress Programme.

Mr. A. Rangaswami Iyangar B.A. B.L., Editor, “Swadesa Mitran” writes: — The unique sequence of events which have been crowded into the past fortnight in the history of India can hardly be ignored by any thinking Indian and it may be useful to take just a cursory survey of them with a view to indicate the immediate work that looms before Indian Nationalists. That the Indian National Congress Session of the year forms one of the greatest landmarks in the political history of the country can admit of no doubt. Although the moderates have re-christened their insignificant gathering by the pompano name of the National Liberal Federation, it is evident that under the guidance of the new-born, though lukewarm, political enthusiasm of Sir. P.S. Sivaswami Iyer and the out of date political oratory of Babu Surendra Nath Banerjea, it is hardly likely to carry the country along the path of national progress with anything like the fire of the genuine national movement that animates the whole country.