From the Archives (January 7, 1972): Anti-Mao radio in China

07 January 2022 00:15 IST

New Delhi, January 6: A radio station calling itself “voice of the Peoples Liberation Army” has started operating “somewhere in China” and is broadcasting messages exposing Mao’s “monarchy and evil deeds” according to the monitoring unit of the Information and Publicity Office of the Dalai Lama. A message broadcast on Dec. 18 last said “comrades, please note we are broadcasting from the voice of the Peoples Liberation Army. Comrades, Mao Tse-tung has... his comrade-in-arms and heir. This is an extremely important task. Everyone must be aware of the evil plans of Mao. We must struggle for the revolution.” After referring to “the recent news” of Lin Piao (Vice-Chairman, Defence Minister and heir to Mao) the arrest of Chief of Staff Huang Yung Shen and Air Force Commander Wu Fa-hsien and hundreds of important officials in the Military Affairs Committee, Defence Ministry, etc., it said “apart from this, an extensive purge is taking place. This is proof of the evil plans of Mao’s...”

Advertising

Advertising