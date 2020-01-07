fifty years ago January 7, 1970 Archives

From the Archives (January 7, 1970): More Indians forced to leave Kenya

The latest measures with regard to trade licences being implemented in Kenya and Uganda may lead to another exodus of Asians from these countries. The Uganda Government’s directive to traders is that the shops of those who have not yet received their trade licences for the current year, should remain closed. Many shops in Kampala and other Uganda townships remain closed. These are mostly shops owned by Asians who are not citizens. It is reported here [Nairobi] that over 3,000 Uganda Asians are expected to leave Uganda in the first half of this year following implementation of the provisions of the Trade Licensing Act which prohibits non-citizens from trading in certain areas in the country. According to latest figures, in Kampala about 700 Asians would be sailing to India every month between January and May.

