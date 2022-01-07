From the Archives (January 7, 1922): Enrolment for civil disobedience

07 January 2022 00:15 IST

All the prominent leaders of Jubbalpore have returned from Congress and begun work again with great enthusiasm. Preparations have already begun for fresh organisation of the district and enrolment of volunteers and Congress members with a view to be able to start civil disobedience. The city is pulsating with new life. Two huge public meetings were held in Tilakbhoomi, Jubbalpore, on 4th and 5th instant in which Shreeyum Babu Govindasaji Tajuddin Syamsunder Bhargayrajkishoreji President District Congress Committee, Gaya, who was here for a few days, Brijmohanlal Vorm Bhoprasad Varm and others related their hopeful experiences of Ahmedabad Congress and exhorted the Congress to join volunteer corps and organise complete hartal in obedience to the Congress mandate on 30th January when the Prince visits Nagpur. Baboo Govindass delivered a stirring speech. He made an appeal to people to get their names registered as volunteers. He also requested the President Thakur Lakshmansingh to register his own name as volunteer. The people got up for getting their names registered. There was so much crowd near the Presidential chair that it was impossible to register names. So the meeting was dissolved and people were requested to come to Congress office for giving their names.

