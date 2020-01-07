From the Archives (January 7, 1920): The Claims of Medicine.(From an Editorial)

The war which has exercised so potent an influence in shattering the long accepted order of things in general, has emphasized the need for considering the claims of medicine from a new angle of vision, and for placing the various departments of medical relief on a co-ordinated and well-established basis. Very remarkable results have been achieved in surgical science, and in practical medicine, in dealing with the special ailments and diseases which resulted from the war and its conditions. By what is called the mass movement in research, by which the combined attention of experts is concentrated on the best way of combating peculiar conditions, or new developments of disease, much success was attained and now that the war is over, attention is being drawn to (1) the study of comparative pathology, (2) reform in medical training; and (3) research in medicines. So far as the study of comparative medicine is concerned there is little or no knowledge except as regards comparative anatomy. The curative and preventive branches of medical science are different aspects of one function, but to get a comprehensive idea of both, not only the diseases of man but those of the lower animal world which is so closely linked with humanity, and even of those of the vegetables world have to be reckoned with and studied.