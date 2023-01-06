(From the Archives, January 6, 1973) Nixon and Kissinger review Vietnam talks

January 06, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Washington, Jan. 5: President Nixon yesterday met his chief peace negotiator, Dr. Henry Kissinger, and other key advisers for a general review of the Vietnam situation and the negotiations which resume in Paris on Monday. The White House refused to give details of the discussions, which were also attended by the Secretary of State, Mr. William Rogers, the Defence Secretary, Mr. Melvin Laird, and Admiral Thomas Moorer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The White House spokesman Mr. Gerald Warren said that after the meeting, which lasted about 99 minutes, President Nixon and Dr. Kissinger had separate talks with Mr. Elliott Richardson, who has been designated as the next Secretary of Defence. He said they had an exchange of plans for the second term of the Nixon administration. Dr. Kissinger is expected to leave Washington on Sunday for Paris to resume negotiations with the Hanoi representative, Mr. Le Due Tho, fixed on January 6. Senate Democrats approved a resolution yesterday calling for an end of Congressional funding for the Vietnam war. The vote was 36 to 11. The measure was pushed through the Democratic caucus by Senator Edward M. Kennedy at a three-hour meeting as pressure mounted on Capitol Hill for an end to the war and an explanation for the Nixon administration why the bombing of North Vietnam was resumed. Mr. Kennedy’s resolution was similar to the one passed on Tuesday by the House Democratic caucus by a 2-1 margin. The conference earlier rejected by one vote, 24-23, a resolution by Senator Henry Jackson.