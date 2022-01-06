From the Archives (January 6, 1972): Two men picked up from sea

Cochin, January 5: Mystery surrounds two able-bodied men captured recently in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast by some fishermen. One of them was captured off Alleppey and the other off Quilon. Both men were naked, and one of them cast something into the sea before seizure, according to a source. When the fishermen questioned the strangers, they kept mum, giving the impression they were deaf and dumb. The two were handed over to the police. Strenuous interrogation by the police in Urdu, Hindi, etc., failed to elicit any clue regarding them. At last the strangers stuttered something to indicate they belonged to North India. Their physical features also looked North Indian. Officers of the Southern Naval Command in Cochin on request from the Police, proceeded to Alleppey and Quilon and tried their hand at interrogation. One of the captives just gave out what is claimed by him to be the address of a relative of his in North India. No other information became available. Inquiries are afoot to check up with the address given by one of the strangers who may also be taken to Delhi for further interrogation. Both men are stated to be growing long hair and whiskers. The manner in which they were found afloat in the sea indicates they were adepts at spending a number of days in water. Both were in a famished condition and one of them had a skin injury on the leg possibly due to fish-bite.