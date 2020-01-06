From the Archives (January 6, 1970): Suggestion to limit poll contests

A proposal was made at the conference of the Chief Electoral Officers to-day [January 5, Bombay] that in any election to the Lok Sabha or to a Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly), a person should not be allowed to stand as a candidate from more than two constituencies. It was also suggested that an employer should give on the polling day at least three hours’ leave of absence to every employee to enable him to cast his vote. Any failure on the part of the employer would be an offence under the law. Similarly, if any employee avails himself of the leave granted to him, but does not intentionally exercise his franchise, he will also be liable for punishment. Another subject discussed was the use of vehicles for carrying voters to and from polling stations. A proposal was made that on the polling day, no vehicle should ply in any polling area till the close of the poll except under a permit obtained from the Returning Officer or some other specified officers. Some doubts were expressed by some Chief Electoral Officers that a stringent provision like this might cause some practical difficulties and inconvenience in big cities.