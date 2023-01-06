(From the Archives, January 6, 1923) Council of State

January 06, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Delhi: Two resolutions of Sir Ahmad Thambi Maricar (Negapatam) have been admitted by the President of the Council of State subject to disallowance by the Governor-General. The first requires that necessary steps should be taken with the Governments of Straits Settlements and the Federated Malay States to withdraw quarantine restrictions imposed upon deck passengers proceeding to those colonies. The other motion urged that steps should be taken with Ceylon Government to open port Point Colinece for passenger traffic to Ceylon.