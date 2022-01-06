From the Archives (January 6, 1922): Boy’s scout first aid trophy

Bangalore, Jan. 3: The All-India Boy Scouts First Aid Trophy was held at Nandi during the week end wherein were represented teams from different parts of India and Ceylon. H.H. the Yuvarajah, who presided, in the course of his speech, said: “I need not dilate on this ocassion on the benefits accruing from this world wide movement. The spirit of brotherhood and comradeship which it creates and fosters and the ready assistance the Scouts render to the needy public in times of stress are alone sufficient to justify its expansion. I am glad to state that the movement has under the able guidance of its Director been making steady progress in the State. Scout Krishnamurthy’s act of heroism, which must be fresh in our memories, must send a thrill of joy through every heart and create a desire in the mind of every parent to possess a son worthy of admiration.