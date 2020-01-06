From the Archives (January 6, 1920): More Secret History.

London, January 2. — In further letters from the Ex-Kaiser to the Ex-Tsar dated September 26th and October 25th, 1895 published in the “Morning Post”, the former indulges in a diatribe against the French, whom he accused of Chauvinism and imperialism, remarking: “God knows I have done all in my power to preserve European peace, but if France goes on violating all the rules of peace one fine day, Dearest Nisky, you will find yourself nolens volens embroiled in the most horrible war Europe has ever seen. If you are allied with the French, keep the damned rascals in order. The curse of God has stricken that people for ever.” The Ex-Kaiser referring to the British Foreign policy says: — “The British seem to have some idea or other of changing their policy in the Mediterranean, for two days ago Malet paying a farewell visit to our Foreign Office used the most blustering words about Germany behaving badly to England in Africa saying England would not stand it any longer and that after buying off the French by concessions in Egypt they were at liberty to look after us. He was even so undiplomatic as to utter the word war, saying even that England would not shrink from making war upon me if we did not knock in Africa.’’