(From the Archives, January 5, 1973) Cyclone warning radar installed in Madras port

January 05, 2023 12:25 am | Updated January 04, 2023 05:25 pm IST

Madras, Jan. 4: A cyclone warning radar, capable of tracking cyclonic storms within a radius of 500 km from Madras, has been installed on the top of the Port Trust building at a cost of Rs. 30 lakhs. It will be inaugurated on January 9 by the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dr. Sarojini Mahishi. The radar, even while being tested, has proved its worth during the recent severe cyclonic storm which crossed the coast near Cuddalore on December 6. With the aid of this radar, precise hour to hour positions of the storm were determined and weather bulletins based on these observations were issued for being broadcast continuosly both day and night at AIR station at Pondicherry. Explaining the characteristic features of the radar to newsmen to-day, Dr. A.A. Rama Shastri, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Nungambakkam said that it was a sophisticated modern equipment with integrated and transistorised circuits. Manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan to specifications laid down by the India Meteorological Department, the radar had a parabolic “dish antenna”, 4 metres in diameter, radiations at peak power output of about 500 kilowatts.

ADVERTISEMENT