From the Archives (January 5, 1972): Awami party leader warns against C.I.A.

New Delhi, Jan 4: Prof. Muzaffar Ahmed, Chairman of the National Awami Party of Bangla Desh, to-day said that the people of Bangla Desh wanted continuation of the unity forged between different nationalist political parties during the struggle for liberation in the form of a national government.

He told UNI that it was for the Government to spell out the mechanism for securing the active co-operation of all political parties. Offering no opposition to the Government in power was just a form of passive co-operation. The people wanted a more energetic and active co-operation of all political parties in the task of national reconstruction at the earliest.

It was the people’s desire for complete unanimity that had made him come to Delhi to persuade Maulana Bhashani to return to his motherland.

He said, “the invisible government of the C.I.A.” posed the greatest danger to the nation’s future. He thought the U.S. would try to exploit the shattered economic conditions of Bangla Desh and “infiltrate the intellectual and political classes through liberal funds.”

He also warned that the U.S. had already begun an anti-India campaign through subtle propaganda in mass media by portraying the “Indian liberation forces as occupation forces.”

By its exemplary conduct and friendliness the Indian Army had won the hearts of the people of Bangla Desh. But “many nations had committed the mistake of underestimating the C.I.A. to their woe and neither we nor India can afford to make it.”