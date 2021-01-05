The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, told chief justices of the Commonwealth countries holding their third conference here to-day [New Delhi, Jan. 4] that they should not restrict themselves to a consideration of issues of technical justice but extend that consideration to “the larger canvas of problems which agitate the minds of men.” He said that problems connected with ensuring an “efficient and effective” legal system should receive their attention “in order to provide justice to the community it serves”. Mr. Giri, who was inaugurating the Commonwealth conference of Chief Justices, meeting in India for the first time, referred in particular to the Indian Constitution and said: “A constitution is not intended to be a static document. In a developing society, its provisions must lend themselves to meeting the changing needs and requirements of society.” The adaptability of constitutional provisions to the changing times gave them strength and also made “dubious” their appropriateness for judicial enforcement.
Fifty years ago January 5, 1971 | Archives
From the Archives (January 5, 1971): ‘Constitution not a static document’
