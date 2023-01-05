ADVERTISEMENT

(From the Archives, January 5, 1923) New Railway in Malabar
Premium

January 05, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 04, 2023 05:27 pm IST

Calicut: The Malabar District Board discussed at its last evening’s meeting the question of constructing the proposed Shoranur Manantoddy Railway for the purpose of opening up the fanatical zones of Ernad and Walluvanad Taluks. The President explained the commercial, political and strategic value of the line and the Board passed the following resolutions which was seconded by Mr. P. Kunhinni Menon and supported by Dewan Bahadur G.T. Verghese. The District Board will undertake the opening of Shoranur Manantoddy Railway on the following conditions: that the Government will undertake to give the required loan or help in getting the required loan on as favourable a rate of interest as possible; that the Government will guarantee interest on the loan to be raised; should the line work at a net profit after meeting all expenses including interest on the loan, such profits should go to Dt. Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US