(From the Archives, January 5, 1923) New Railway in Malabar

January 05, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 04, 2023 05:27 pm IST

Calicut: The Malabar District Board discussed at its last evening’s meeting the question of constructing the proposed Shoranur Manantoddy Railway for the purpose of opening up the fanatical zones of Ernad and Walluvanad Taluks. The President explained the commercial, political and strategic value of the line and the Board passed the following resolutions which was seconded by Mr. P. Kunhinni Menon and supported by Dewan Bahadur G.T. Verghese. The District Board will undertake the opening of Shoranur Manantoddy Railway on the following conditions: that the Government will undertake to give the required loan or help in getting the required loan on as favourable a rate of interest as possible; that the Government will guarantee interest on the loan to be raised; should the line work at a net profit after meeting all expenses including interest on the loan, such profits should go to Dt. Board.

