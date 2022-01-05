From the Archives (January 5, 1922): Geographical research

05 January 2022 00:15 IST

London, Jan. 3: Professor John Waiter Gregory accompanied by his son who will be his sole European companion will start on a scientific expedition in China in March when he will examine the mountain ranges in Yunnan and Western Szechuen in order to determine their relation to the Himalayas and the mountain system of South Eastern Asia. The party will carry only sporting rifles and will depend on a Chinese escort for protection. The Professor intends presenting geological collections of the expedition to Glasgow University and geological and botanical collections to London Natural History Museum with some specimens to the Indian Museum, Calcutta.

