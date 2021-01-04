From the Archives (January 4, 1971): Patient murdered in hospital

04 January 2021 00:15 IST

Three unknown persons armed with deadly weapons walked into a ward in the Government Headquarters Hospital here [Cuddapah] last night, around 7-30, chased an in-patient, Thavva Chinna Subbi Reddi of Dumpalgunta village in Cuddapah Taluk, from bed to bed and killed him, inflicting as many as 14 stab injuries. The crime was witnessed by the other patients in the ward who could not resist the intruders. Dr. T.L. Narasimha Rao, Superintendent of the Hospital said the incident occurred in the ward when the Medical Officer on duty, the staff nurse and the ward boy were assisting the surgeon in the operation theatre. The Medical Officer, on hearing cries for help from patients, rushed to the ward from the operation theatre and saw Thavva Chinna Subbi Reddi lying in a pool of blood on the ground. He saw three persons armed with deadly weapons walking out of the ward and the hospital staff on duty could do nothing to seize them. The Superintendent said he informed the Cuddapah Town Police immediately about the incident. He also requested the Superintendent of Police to post a regular armed guard at the hospital. In the year 1968 a stabbing incident occurred near the out-patient ward of the hospital.

