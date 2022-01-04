From the Archives (January 4, 1922): The ways of the Pro-Consul

The visit of the Prince, it was fondly hoped by some, would bring in its train peace and contentment to the people of India but it is regrettable as observed by Pundit Hridayanath Kunzru, that the visit should have roused bitter passions and caused in some places, riot and bloodshed. Strange are the ways of the Pro-Consul of the “land of white Elephants”. Nationalist leaders are cast into prison under one section or another of the I.P.C., and under the Defence of India Rules 32 Indians and 16 Burmans have been ordered to leave Rangoon within 24 hours and not to return to Rangoon until January 12th. We are informed by our Rangoon correspondent that it is notified that representations made by Executive members of bodies that have resolved on a campaign of Non-Co-operation or boycott will not be taken notice of by the Government. Another order is still more interesting. It is stated that nationalist papers will be removed from the list of papers receiving the “patronage of government advertisements” and even notices and communiques are not to be sent to them.