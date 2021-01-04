From the Archives (January 4, 1921): Ireland’s agony(From an editorial)

04 January 2021 00:15 IST

After days of silence over the reported attempts at peace in Ireland, Reuter just now cables that the negotiations have broken down to a certain extent. The Government, it is alleged, are disappointed that the leaders of Sinn Fein offered no more effective guarantee than a mere truce. Granted a genuine desire for conciliation, this degree of stiffness on the part of Sinn Fein should not be such a violent disturber; the Government, it is open to guess, is still on the resolve that there is no parleying with Sinn Fein except as between master and servant. The glimmerings of a change of heart, which we seemed to discover a few days ago, have vanished. In spite of the Home Rule Bill, the suspicion is forced that the Georgian Cabinet finds the more effective panacea in terrorism. The policy of reprisals, upon which the Government embarked some months ago in defiance of all enlightened advice and warning, is being worked with an intensiveness suggestive of desperate agony rather than of ordered government.

