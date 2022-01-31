From the Archives (January 31, 1972): Pakistan quits Commonwealth

31 January 2022 00:16 IST

New Delhi, Jan. 30: In a desperate gamble to shore up its untenable diplomatic stance, Pakistan to-day announced its decision to quit the Commonwealth with immediate effect in protest against the impending recognition of Bangla Desh by Britain and other member countries which had made up their minds to fall in line with the new realities in the sub-continent. The Pakistan Government said in a statement issued in Islamabad this afternoon that it was informed to-day that Britain proposed to recognise Bangla Desh soon. Two other Commonwealth countries, Australia and New Zealand, had notified that they would announce their recognition to-morrow. The Pakistan Radio, which broadcast the statement, recalled President Bhutto’s earlier warning that if Britain and other principal countries of the Commonwealth recognised Bangla Desh, Pakistan would leave the organisation. The statement voiced Pakistan’s strong indignation against the decision of those countries to endorse the “dismemberment” of a member State and put the “seal of respectability” on what it described as an act of blatant aggression contrary in international law and the principles of the United Nations. What had apparently provoked Pakistan to resort to this extreme step was not so much the decision of these white Commonwealth countries to recognise Bangla Desh as the active interest they were taking in persuading the other European and Asian countries to accord similar recognition.

