From the Archives (January 31, 1970): A cart for astronauts on moon

Starting with Apollo 14 this fall, astronauts who go to the moon are expected to leave wheel tracks among their footprints. They will be using a two-wheel rickshaw-like cart when they are on the lunar surface, collecting moon rocks and soil. Officials of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said that they had completed building and testing such a cart to enable moon explorers to double their walking range and increase the amount of lunar material they can collect. The cart was described by Robert E. Smylie Chief of the Crew Systems Division of the manned Spacecraft Center at Houston, in an interview at the annual Aerospace Science meeting of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics here [New York]. Smylie also outlined other plans to improve astronauts’ lunar mobility. They include more flexible space suits, a modified lunar module capable of staying more than two days on the moon, and an improved back-pack that would allow astronauts to work outside for more than six hours at a time, instead of four. The cart has been called “Shepard’s Rickshaw” because it is scheduled to be used first by the Apollo 14 Commander Capt. Alan B. Shepard Jr., and his co-pilot Comdr. Edgar D. Mitchell.