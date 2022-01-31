From the Archives (January 31, 1922): Russian famine

31 January 2022 00:15 IST

London, Jan 26: The famine expert, Sir Benjamin Robertson, reports telegraphically from Buzuluk that he has found conditions in Saratov and Samara provinces even greater than he had been led to believe. The personal inspection of villages showed that there was practically no food left and that relief was hopelessly inadequate. Whole households especially adults were literally dying of starvation. Sir B. Robertson testifies to the devoted work of the “Save the Children” fund in Saratov and the Society of Friends in Buzuluk. The work has been carried out in a practical systematic manner, food exclusively reaching those for whom it was intended. Sir B. Robertson recommends systematic feeding of as many as possible of adults who number over a million in these two areas until the harvest comes. Relief at present is being largely confined to children.

