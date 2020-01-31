From the Archives (January 31, 1920): South African Hatred.(From an Editorial)

The account of an anti-Asiatic meeting held at Potchelsfroom, Transvaal, sometime ago, and which has just been published, reveals in its true colours the feeling of the South African League... regarding Indians in the Colony. The Mayor’s speech, which appears in another column, is refreshingly frank in its outspoken hostility and detestation of Indians and, in its disregard for any humane, international or diplomatic action, in dealing with the Indian problem. The Indian, according to the Mayor, originally entered South Africa at the kitchen door, and will soon be asking to be invited to tea in the parlour! What then? This, in our opinion, is a positive demonstration of the efficiency of the Indian — and it is this efficiency which the South African League is unable to combat in a constitutional way; as is apparent from the speech of Mr. Phillips at the meeting. Mr. Phillips is Chairman of the S.A.L. and he said that, “at Zeernuet in 1902 there was but one Asiatic trader, but to-day, 17 years lates, the position was reversed and there were only two White traders left.”