From the Archives (January 30, 1970): Chandigarh for Punjab

The Government of India to-day [January 29, New Delhi] announced that the capital project area of Chandigarh would as a whole go to Punjab, and that areas which were added to the Union Territory of Chandigarh from the Punjabi region of the erstwhile State of Punjab would be transferred to Punjab and those from the Hindi region to Haryana. The Government has decided that the Hindi-speaking part of the Fazilka tehsil of Ferozepur district in Punjab should be transferred to Haryana. For providing contiguity between this area and the rest of Haryana a strip of territory will also be transferred to Haryana. Haryana will also get Rs. 20 crores (Rs. 10 crores as grant and a like amount as loan) for building a new capital. The Haryana Government will continue to use office and residential accommodation in Chandigarh for a period not exceeding five years. A Press communique issued by the Government of India also announced that the Government proposed to appoint a commission in regard to other claims and counter-claims for readjustment of the existing inter-State boundaries.

