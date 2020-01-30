From the Archives (January 30, 1920): Amnesty and Savarkar Brothers.

‘The Mahratta’ writes in the course of a leading article:-- From the information supplied to us by Dr. N.D. Savarkar it seems that a cruel wrong has been done to the Savarkar brothers in the Andamans by their being excluded from those who have received the benefit of Royal amnesty. The eldest brother, Mr. G.D. Savarkar, was in 1909 convicted for abetting the waging of war against His Majesty by publishing a poem, and was sentenced to transportation for life and confiscation of property! The Sessions Judge himself felt that the sentence was quite disproportionate to the offence but he had no power to reduce it, as, except death, that is the only punishment that a judge can give for that offence. The Appellate Court which consisted of Sir Narayana Chandavarkar and Sir John Heaton confirmed it and the poor young man has, since 1909, been rotting in the Andamans for the last ten years and more for the ridiculously petty offence of publishing a poem! That the British Government which had proved more than a match to Germany and Austria should be afraid of a poem sounds ludicrous enough.

Barrister Savarkar’s case is also of the same type. He was tried in the Bombay High Court by the special Bench in 1910 when the question of his French citizenship was pending before the Hague Tribunal. He consequently refused to submit himself to the Bombay High Court’s Jurisdiction and the case was decided ex parte against him. The Government ought to have righted the wrong by showing him mercy now, after he has suffered for more than 9 years in the Andamans. An ex parte judgement ought to have been more than satisfied with such a long punishment.

But there is an additional and the strongest reason for their release. Dr. Sarvarkar informs us that his brothers had petitioned the Government of India. Hence in 1915 and at another time in 1918, clearly stating to Government that (we quote the words from Barrister’s letter,) “if the reforms are effected and if at least the Viceregal Councils are made to represent the voice of the people, then there would be no hesitation on my part to make the beginning of such a constitutional development a success, to stand by law and order which is the very foundation and basis of society in general and of Hindu polity in particular.” The brothers were punished in order that their views should be reformed, and the assurance clearly shows that they have been improved. The State’s purpose is thus served, as it is sheer callousness to keep them in sufferings any longer. The Royal Proclamation gave the Viceroy a definite to release those who are willing “to respect law in the future.” Of course it left the Viceroy discretion enough to keep dangerous men in jail for “public safety.” But we are sure that men like Savarkar brothers who are willing to respect law cannot be a danger to the public, and the terms of Royal Proclamation therefore clearly applied to their case. It left no choice to the Viceroy so far as the brothers were concerned, and we think that in excluding the Savarkar brothers from the benefit of Royal amnesty the Viceroy has acted against the Royal mandate.

We are also informed that the brothers not keeping good health and are losing in weight considerably. Considerations of health also thus demanded their release. It is therefore obvious that justice mercy expediency and, health demanded the release of these unfortunate brothers.