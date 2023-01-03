(From the Archives, January 3, 1973) Funds in 5th plan for Tube Railway urged

January 03, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Madras, Jan. 2: The Tamil Nadu Government has urged the centre to take immediate steps for the provision of an underground railway line in Madras connecting Ennore and Tiruvanmiyur, the city’s northern and southern suburbs. The cost of the 26 km line is estimated at Rs. 180 crore, phased over the next 10 years. It will pass through Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Royapuram, George Town, Central Station area, Triplicane, Mount Road, Mylapore and Adyar. Three State Ministers — Messr K. Anbazhagan, Minister in-charge of Town Planning, S.J. Sadiq Pasha, Works Minister, and K. Rajaram, Minister for Tourism — met the Railway Minister, Mr. T.A. Pai at Raj Bhavan here to-day and presented a memorandum pleading for initiating necessary action in the Fifth Five Year Plan to provide this facility to deal with the city’s stupendous traffic problem. They impressed upon the Union Minister the need to take up the project, as the population of the city and suburbs was rapidly growing and would reach 42 lakh in 1981 and 53 lakh in 1991, giving rise to numerous transport and traffic problems. The Ministers requested the Centre to allot Rs. 50 crores under the Fifth Plan for the purpose and see that steps were taken to commence the work without any loss of time. The memorandum said it would not be possible to have a surface railway to serve the main north-south corridor in the city, as the entire area, through which it had to pass, was heavily built up, and hence an underground rapid transit system was the only solution. The Metropolitan Transport Team had recommended the provision of an underground mass rapid transit system.