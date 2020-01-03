From the Archives (January 3, 1970): ‘Arabs preparing for war with Israel’

President Nasser said here [Khartoum] yesterday [January 1] the Arabs were preparing for a showdown war against Israel, with 500,000 men already at the front and a force of one million in the making. Addressing a wildly cheering rally of 60,000 people in the course of a 36-hour visit to the Sudanese capital, he said he was here “almost three years after the black days of June 1967 to tell you that the entire Arab nation is determined to launch the struggle until victory is achieved.” In the course of his 60-minute speech, Mr. Nasser condemned the U.S. for supporting Israel, but praised both the Soviet Union and France for their backing. If it were not for Soviet help, he said, Egypt would have been reduced to nothing. “We would have been at the mercy of our enemies. We thank the Soviet Union for all its support, not only in the form of arms, but also political support.” Mr. Nasser paid tribute to France which, he said, supported the Arabs by demanding complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Arab lands.